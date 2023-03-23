Michigan communities stretch child care grants to address a lingering shortage

GRAND RAPIDS — Even as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, quality child care remains hard to come by for many Michigan families. That’s due in part to providers who left the field and didn’t return — and a handful of Michigan organizations hope to use new state grants to reverse the trend.

The state earlier this month awarded $2.4 million in child care planning grants from the Early Childhood Investment Corp.’s Child Care Innovation Fund. The money will go to 16 groups across Michigan to develop strategies to quell the child care shortage. Each group will receive $150,000 apiece, part of $12.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding the ECIC received in August.

Read the full story at Crain’s Detroit Business.