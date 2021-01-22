Newsmakers overcome a tough year

And the winner is … COVID-19! Just kidding. But not really. It might be more accurate to name COVID-19 the “loser” of 2020.

The Newsmaker of the Year winners in 16 industry categories overcame significant odds in 2020 and many of their challenges stemmed from the coronavirus. Descriptors like “pivot” and “adapt” became commonplace in 2020 news stories.

The majority of this year’s winners did that and more to persevere during one of the most difficult stretches in American history.

I am not a fan of “participation trophies,” but all businesses that survived 2020 deserve some sort of medal.

A COVID-19 theme permeates the profiles of most of these winners, including the overall Newsmaker of the Year, who in one week basically had to throw out her business plan and start fresh, all while those in her industry closed their doors one by one.

This year’s winners exhibited courage, caring and the ability to think on their feet. Enjoy their profiles and take a minute to appreciate how truly difficult it was to do business in 2020.

Click the links below to read about the winners in each category.

