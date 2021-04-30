Access of West Michigan hosting virtual Walk for Good Food

A food systems nonprofit will host an annual fundraiser virtually this year.

Grand Rapids-based Access of West Michigan said it will host its annual Access Walk for Good Food to raise funds virtually for 14 nonprofits working to create a more equitable food system.

To observe COVID-19 safety precautions, instead of bringing together over 700 walkers in one day, Access is asking people to walk in their own neighborhoods anytime between Sunday and May 12.

“Last year, our first remote walk was an immense success,” Access said. “Though COVID-19 continues, we find great purpose in continuing a historic event that carries such rich meaning in our community. In the face of injustice, walks of solidarity and intention have been grassroots means by which people have historically shown they support a cause dear to their heart. This is why we ask our community to walk. We believe in a good food system with abundant access to food that nourishes, creates connection and supports thriving local economies and opportunity for all.”

The event’s title sponsors are SpartanNash and the Andy J. Egan Company, along with many others.

“The walk is one of the best ways to invest in long-term impact and food justice in our community,” the nonprofit said. “As we move forward from the impact of COVID-19 on our community, it is more important than ever to support organizations working to provide healthy, fair, green and affordable food to those who need it the most.”

By walking, teams and individuals can raise funds for nonprofit organizations doing crucial work in the community, Access said. For 43 years, the walk has raised more than $6 million for dozens of local and international nonprofits. This year, the walk will fund 14 organizations working toward a good food system. The work of these organizations ranges from community gardening and neighborhood-based fresh markets to meal delivery programs and community development initiatives.

Households and individuals can record their walk using the #Walk4GoodFood hashtag. Participants can create an individual fundraising page that can be used to collect donations. Those not interested in walking still can create a fundraising page, and those who would rather donate by snail mail can send checks to Access of West Michigan, 1700 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508.

To learn more, register to walk or donate, people can text “WFGF” to 44-321 or go online.