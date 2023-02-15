Ambrose to halt services at West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology

The screen printing arm of a local nonprofit is being disbanded after “careful consideration.”

After almost eight years of screen printing services Ambrose at the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) is being phased out.

WMCAT President and CEO Jamon Alexander said in a statement the organization will no longer continue Ambrose, its screen printing service that has sent products to local Meijer locations.

“As a social enterprise of the West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology, Ambrose at WMCAT has been making T-shirts count since 2015, setting clients apart with creative custom designs and screen printing while positively impacting our community,” Alexander said.

“Over the past eight years, Ambrose has provided apparel for companies, events, schools and more; elevated youth voice by inking original work by teen artists on shirts sold across the country for Black History Month; and spurred on movements for neighborhood placemaking and local business support with the screen-printed messages ‘I Am West Side’ and ‘Bound As One.’

“And yet, it has been a persistent challenge to balance the successful operation of a commercial print shop with Ambrose’s original desire to engage young people in creativity, entrepreneurship and apprenticeship opportunities. After careful consideration and with incredible gratitude, we have decided to conclude commercial screen-printing services and phase out Ambrose at WMCAT.”

Ambrose was at the center of last year’s Black History Month apparel at WMCAT, as teens designed T-shirts and sweatshirts which were available to purchase across all Meijer supercenters and market format stores in February 2022, generating revenue and public interest in the organization.

According to WMCAT, Ambrose will continue to accept orders requiring custom design work through Feb. 15 and will continue to accept orders with print-ready artwork through Feb. 28, as capacity allows. Printing will continue until these orders are filled.