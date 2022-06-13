Arbor Circle hires performance improvement director

A West Michigan-based nonprofit added a new member to its leadership team.

Arbor Circle, a resource for mental health care and substance abuse treatment, recently appointed Leah Walton as its performance improvement director.

Walton succeeded Ashley Pattee and began her role at Arbor Circle on March 21. Her responsibilities include areas such as quality and compliance standards, leadership development and change management.

“The performance improvement director role drives so many of the factors impacting the quality of the client experience. Walton is a welcome addition to Arbor Circle,” said Susan Sheppard, COO, Arbor Circle. “Her expertise in the cultural intelligence space will be critical as we plan for future community needs.”

Walton brings over a decade of experience in change management and leading effective teams.

She previously served as program manager for the Spectrum Health Patient and Family Partner Program.

Regarding her new role, Walton said she “loves the culture at Arbor Circle and is excited to work alongside such passionate individuals.”

She holds a bachelor’s degree in management and organizational development from Spring Arbor University and is working toward a master’s degree in social innovation at Grand Valley State University.