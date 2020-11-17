Bank of America names Family Promise a ‘Neighborhood Champion’

Bank of America recognized Family Promise of Grand Rapids as a Neighborhood Champion and will grant the nonprofit $50,000 and provide virtual leadership training as part of the program.

The Neighborhood Champions program supports the role nonprofit leaders play in advancing economic mobility and is an extension of the bank’s signature philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders.

In addition to Grand Rapids, the bank will bring the program to more than 40 additional communities across the U.S. this fall as part of its commitment to investing in the long-term health of communities.

Since 1997, Family Promise of Grand Rapids has worked to end homelessness and provide emergency shelter and basic needs to homeless families with children, assisting them in finding housing and sustainable independence.

As a Neighborhood Champion, Family Promise of Grand Rapids will receive the grant support and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector.

“As we consider many of the challenges that our communities are facing — from the health and humanitarian crisis brought on by the coronavirus to the need for progress on racial equality and economic opportunity — the Neighborhood Champions program is a relevant and timely initiative to support the communities we serve,” said Renee Tabben, Grand Rapids president, Bank of America. “This program enables partners like Family Promise of Grand Rapids to plan strategically for growth and long-term sustainability, and we look forward to seeing how this investment helps Family Promise make even greater strides to end homelessness, one family at a time.”

The Neighborhood Champions program is invitation-only for nonprofits that are taking their work to the next level. Leading community members participated in the selection process to identify this year’s awardee.

Examples of the topics for the virtual leadership training offering include human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling.

“Family Promise of Grand Rapids is thrilled to be recognized as (a) Bank of America Neighborhood Champion,” said Cheryl Schuch, CEO of Family Promise of Grand Rapids. “Not only has Bank of America invested deeply in the Grand Rapids community, but they are instituting real community change through their efforts around economic mobility by advancing workforce development, basic needs and community growth. We are honored to receive this flexible funding and are excited to partner with Bank of America on this initiative.”

Since the program’s inception last year, Bank of America has invested $4.2 million in 84 organizations within 42 communities through the Neighborhood Champions program.