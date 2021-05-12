Bissell and partners launching National Shelter Alliance

A group of organizations formed an alliance that will provide service and support for animal shelters facing urgent needs.

The Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) and Code 3 Associates said Monday that they partnered with the Michigan Humane Society, the Humane Society of West Michigan and Harbor Humane Society to launch the Bissell Pet Foundation National Shelter Alliance.

The BPF National Shelter Alliance will provide shelters with consistent access to crisis management and stabilization. Shelters that lack resources will be connected with state and regional shelters before, during and after a crisis. While there is no specific plan that can fit every shelter, local and regional partners will work to keep the program nimble, BPF said.

The alliance will support Code 3 Associates with the placement of animals from cruelty and disaster situations, as well as prepare shelters for disaster planning and response. In addition, the network’s shelter partners will provide opportunities for overwhelmed shelters, make training accessible for all shelters, and empower shelter staff by providing resources and referrals during crises.

“While we are embarking on an exciting time in animal welfare with many shelters no longer euthanizing for space, Bissell Pet Foundation is focused on shelters that remain overwhelmed,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of the Bissell Pet Foundation. “Together with Code 3 Associates and our incredible BPF National Shelter Alliance partners, we will break down the remaining barriers impacting pet homelessness that include disaster preparedness and vital training and mentorship.”

Eric Thompson, executive director of Code 3 Associates, said the organization “is excited to partner with BPF on this program to help achieve one of our mission goals of making a real difference for shelters at the boots-on-the-ground level.”

“Code 3 and BPF are combining efforts to build stronger, disaster-capable communities for people and their pets,” Thompson said.

The three Michigan alliance shelters, based in the Detroit area and West Michigan, joined the network to work with local and national organizations and create a collaborative platform to empower animal shelters, support existing programs where needed, and seek to make connections that strengthen state and regional networks. The BPF National Shelter Alliance will provide a collective voice for animal shelters across Michigan, according to BPF.

Bissell Pet Foundation

Founded in 2011, Bissell Pet Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support. BPF has partnered with 5,250 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by donors and Bissell Homecare product sales.

Code 3

Founded in 1985 in South Lake Tahoe, California, Code 3 Associates is dedicated to providing professional animal disaster response and resources to communities, as well as providing professional training to individuals and agencies involved in animal-related law enforcement and emergency response.

Its mission is accomplished through hands-on animal rescue and care operations during disaster events, and through its certified animal welfare training seminars, which include animal cruelty training for investigators.