CASA of Kent County marks 30 years of community impact

“Casa” means “home” in Spanish.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County takes that meaning to heart.

CASA of Kent County, a nonprofit celebrating its 30th year of working with the family court system, addresses the safety, protection and stability of children who are wards of the court. The organization pairs volunteers with children in need of advocacy and trains the volunteers to facilitate, advocate and monitor services for the children, many of whom are in foster care, reporting back to the judges and officials involved in the child’s case.

According to the organization’s 2021 report, 934 children in Kent County were in foster care that fiscal year because of abuse or neglect. Of those children, 172 were deemed by judges, their clerks, foster parents or foster care workers to be in need of additional advocacy and were assigned to CASA volunteers.

“In the beginning, those first few years, we were maybe serving 30 to 40 children,” said Stephanie Sheler, executive director of CASA of Kent County. “Over the years the numbers have increased. Before the pandemic, I think we were serving around 250 children a year. Things went down during the pandemic, of course, because fewer children were in school, fewer were being reported to CPS and things like that.”

Of those 172 cases overseen by CASA workers, 72 were closed in 2021. That same year, 50% of CASA-involved children were reunited with their families and 29% were adopted.

“They really refer to CASA volunteers as the eyes and ears of the court in the community because CASA volunteers develop a relationship with the child, family and other stakeholders on the case, such as the case worker, maybe a teacher, maybe a therapist, and then report back to the judge. Over 30 years, the mission’s been the same, the entire time advocating for children (that have) been removed from their homes.”

According to Sheler, CASA’s work is almost entirely volunteer-driven, leading to an immense need for volunteers to meet the needs of foster children. Incoming volunteers are thoroughly screened, interviewed and trained during more than 30 hours of coursework before being sworn in by a judge as a court-appointed advocate. Then they are assigned their first case.

“The volunteer is the one who does the work,” Sheler said. “Each volunteer is assigned an advocate supervisor and they work closely with their supervisor so they’re not on their own.

“First and foremost, they (volunteers) meet the child and work to build a relationship with the child or a teen. Often, they meet the child in the place where the child’s living, which is most often a foster home or perhaps a residential facility, or maybe the child is in kinship care with a relative. So, the volunteer first works to build a relationship with that child.

“The volunteer also works to build a relationship with a child’s parent or parents because the volunteer wants to advocate for the best interest of the child. And so the volunteer wants to get to know the parent, the mom, or the dad, or both. The volunteer also can go to the school and see how the child’s doing. The volunteer can talk to the (child’s) therapist. Because they’re officers of the court and they’re sworn in, they have the ability to do things a person off the street couldn’t do. Volunteers can go to school and find out about attendance and grades. Volunteers can also recommend services for children and families to the foster care case worker. We consider them our most amazing partners.”

According to Sheler, the work volunteers do is entirely focused on keeping the children safe, stable and eventually reuniting them with their parents.

“The goal is that the child returns to their biological parents. It’s always the primary goal until that’s not possible. If that can’t happen, then adoption or guardianship is the goal.”

Sheler said the time CASA workers take to learn about and support their charges is instrumental to the children’s well-being. When assigned to a case, volunteers commit to staying with that case until the child achieves permanency in a stable home or ages out of the foster care system. This often makes the volunteer the most permanent aspect of the child’s life, as they may change homes, schools, therapists or foster parents but their advocate stays the same throughout the process, maintaining the child’s history.

“Children with a CASA volunteer usually have fewer out-of-home placements,” she said. “What that means is they’re less likely to jump from foster home to foster home to foster home, or from foster home to residential, back to foster home. They have fewer different placements, so more stability. They also tend to do better in school as far as behavior and grades. They achieve permanency more quickly. They receive more services. The research shows that children with a CASA (volunteer) and their families receive more services because a CASA (volunteer) is there to do some research and make some recommendations. One of the most unique outcomes that I thought was pretty special is that teenagers or older youth report having more hope if they have a CASA volunteer.”

Currently, CASA of Kent County has 90 active volunteers, 28 of whom joined the organization within the last year. According to the 2021 fiscal year report, 88% of those volunteers are women and 12% are men. Additionally, 30% of volunteers are over the age of 60 and 22% are in their 30s. According to Sheler, often couples volunteer together to care for a child jointly or a group of siblings, being better able to divide responsibilities and take the time for the children’s various needs.

“Overall, we have a large variety of volunteers,” Sheler said. “We do have more female volunteers than male volunteers, so that is one thing we desperately want — more male volunteers, especially for boys or teens. Matching a 15-year-old boy with a man is better for that child than matching him with a woman. That said, we’ve had very successful matches between women and boys but we definitely need more men who are willing to volunteer.

“The exciting thing is this year in our last training session, we just trained two men. And the session before that, we also trained two men, so we have four new men joining our ranks of other men who are advocating. So that’s good news.”

Additionally, Sheler said CASA is in need of a racially diverse set of volunteers.

“We need more people of color,” she said. “Of the children we served at CASA (last year), 62% were white, 27% were Black, 7% were multiracial, 2% were Native American, and 1% were Hispanic. We definitely need more people of color to volunteer with us, so that children see someone who looks like them in the child welfare system.”

To help raise awareness for its cause and pique community interest in volunteering, CASA is making its 30th birthday a yearlong celebration, culminating in the Heart of CASA Gala on Oct. 6. As part of the year of celebration, the organization is sharing 30 stories for 30 years on social media platforms, inviting the public to learn individual stories of advocacy work by CASA. Staff members also have been seen around the community with a large 30, posing for photos with families and at local events, sharing the work they do in foster care.

Additionally, in June CASA staff met with Michigan Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids. Brinks presented Sheler with a special tribute signed by Brinks, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The tribute honors CASA’s 30 years of service to the community, recognizing the impact the CASA program has made on the lives of children in foster care in Kent County.

“For 30 years, the incredible staff and volunteers of CASA have dedicated themselves to the most vulnerable kids in our community,” Brinks said. “Their commitment to ensuring that children have at least one consistent, supportive adult walking them through their journey in foster care has made an enormous difference for so many.”