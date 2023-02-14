Catholic Foundation of West Michigan provides grants to local organizations

A regional foundation presented four grants to local programs for young mothers and students.

The Catholic Foundation of West Michigan (CFWM) held its inaugural Love and Charity event last week, highlighting community nonprofits, awarding grants and celebrating the supportive West Michigan community.

At the event, CFWM presented $52,000 in grants divided as follows:

$10,000 to Grandmother’s Cupboard Pantry

$30,000 to God’s Village, a comprehensive grouping of family support and programming provided by Catholic Charities West Michigan

$6,000 to Grace’s Table in Grand Rapids

$6,000 to the Diocese of Grand Rapids for World Youth Day pilgrimage scholarships

“We are grateful for the generosity of the Bishop’s Angels and the West Michigan business community who made these grants possible,” CFWM said in a statement.

Grandmother’s Cupboard is a baby pantry located at St. Ann Catholic Church in Baldwin. The pantry provides for the needs of mothers and infants, thanks to the CFWM grant, provided by the Diocese of Grand Rapids Bishop’s Angel Program. The pantry was started in December by Father Matt Barnum, according to a report by the Lake County Star.

Grace’s Table cares for teen mothers in Grand Rapids through educational, mentorship and play programs for mothers and children.

God’s Village, with locations in Grand Rapids and Muskegon, provides a variety of resources for parents and children through adoption, counseling and education programs. Currently, God’s Village offers the following:

Baby and Toddler Pantries — Offering a wide selection of free baby and toddler items including diapers, wipes, formula, etc. Pantry clients are also offered free in-home services and access to resources, as well as opportunities to earn incentives through safety classes for infant and toddler care.

Pregnancy Counseling — Providing in-home counseling with qualified professionals for individuals and families through pregnancy and until the baby’s first birthday.

Infant Adoption — Addressing the needs of children whose birth parents are making adoption plans for them. Counseling is available for individuals who are considering whether adoption may be an option they want to consider during their pregnancy.

Healthy Families — Connecting those who are pregnant or have infants under 3-months-old with other parents, community resources and transportation.

Walking with Moms in Need — Helping churches be places where pregnant and parenting moms (and dads) can come to find community resources.

Fathers Matter — Nurturing fathers in Muskegon County with evidenced-based education and support programming designed to promote confident, responsible parenting.

Empowering Youth Today — Utilizing a research-based, abstinence-only curriculum to support Muskegon County youth 10-15 years of age in making the choice to remain abstinent from drugs, alcohol, sex and other risky behaviors.

Project Rachel — Offering opportunities for healing and reconciliation for all who are working through emotional and spiritual pain from an abortion experience. Opportunities include confidential listening, one-on-one counseling, reconciliation and Rachel’s Vineyard retreats.

“The Catholic Foundation’s work is not just measured in dollars but by the many lives that have been positively impacted through our grant making,” said Greg Deja, executive director of CFWM. “We invite you to join in our mission of supporting parishes, schools and ministries rooted in the teachings of the Catholic Church in the year ahead.

“These grants were made possible by increased generosity from an annual giving circle called the Bishop’s Angels, and increased revenue from businesses sponsoring the Catholic Foundation.”