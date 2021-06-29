Cause Camp adds in-person option for fall session

A nonprofit leadership and marketing camp added an in-person event in Grand Rapids to be held this fall after its virtual-only events last year and this year.

Cause Camp, a national nonprofit immersive conference, will host in-person events Oct. 13-15 at the L.V. Eberhard Center at Grand Valley State University at 301 W. Fulton St. and the L. William Seidman Center at 50 Front Ave. SW, both on the downtown Grand Rapids campus of Grand Valley State University.

The Cause Camp conference is presented by Nonprofit Hub and Do More Good following the two organizations’ merger at the close of 2020. It moved to a virtual-only format in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fall session will feature an online option, as well as the in-person sessions at the GVSU downtown campus.

“The networking that attendees participate in at a conference is often as valuable as the keynote sessions. We’re thrilled to bring this second session of Cause Camp to nonprofit pros with an in-person option in the fantastic city of Grand Rapids,” said Katie Appold, executive director of Do More Good and Nonprofit Hub. “We’re planning an event that will be as celebratory of being able to gather again as it will be educational.”

The three-day gathering will include two networking happy hours, live music and an exhibit area where attendees can connect with vendors serving the nonprofit sector.

New this fall will be a set of half-day intensive workshops with two track options for attendees on Oct. 13. One option will be “Forwarding Faith,” featuring content tailored for Christian ministries and churches and including speakers from Barna Research and Thrivent. The alternative option will be “Prioritizing & Planning: A Practical Marketing Intensive,” led by longtime Marketing Bootcamp instructor Lindsay Lashell.

Do More Good founders Appold and Bill McKendry will emcee the general sessions. General session speakers announced so far include Dana Snyder, of Positive Equation; Farra Trompeter, of Big Duck; Masami Sato, of B1G1; Skot Welch, of Global Bridgebuilders; and digital wellness guru Mark Ostach. The full lineup of speakers will be posted by July 30.

Tickets can be ordered at cause.camp with early bird pricing in effect until Aug. 30.

Cause Camp

Cause Camp was started in 2001 by the Lincoln, Nebraska, chapter of the American Marketing Association as a community project that presented a half-day seminar, “Marketing 101”, to nonprofit groups throughout the state. Cause Camp was named a “must-attend” event for nonprofits by Forbes in 2018.

Nonprofit Hub

Nonprofit Hub is an online educational community powered by the team at Do More Good, dedicated to giving nonprofits everything they need to better their organizations and communities.