Chamber names 2022 EPIC Award winners

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Oct. 19, celebrated nine local businesses helping drive growth, entrepreneurship and collaboration in the community.

This year’s EPIC Award winners were chosen out of over 122 nominations, the most ever submitted for consideration. After the selection committee studied the nominees’ initiatives, collaborative efforts, impact in the community and philanthropic vision, 25 finalists were announced in September.

“When I look at the future of West Michigan, I know that it stands on the shoulders of our innovative business owners, our creative visionaries and the determination of our leaders,” said Attah Obande, vice president of business and talent development for the Grand Rapids Chamber. “It is these EPIC Award honorees who are the ones making things happen.

“Each recipient brings a unique set of passions and skills to our community. Their excellence has pushed our region forward and will inspire others for years to come. We are proud to honor them for their past achievements and support their future success.”

The 2022 EPIC Award winners are:

Excellence in Business-Small

AEBetancourt, talent consulting

This designation is awarded to a for-profit or nonprofit organization with less than 50 full-time employees.

Excellence in Business – Medium

Atomic Object, software design and development consultancy

This designation is awarded to a for-profit or nonprofit organization with between 50-150 full-time employees.

Excellence in Business – Large

WM, waste management

This designation is awarded to a for-profit or nonprofit organization with more than 150 full-time employees.

Family-Owned Business of the Year

MOSS, technology solutions and consultation

This designation is awarded to a business that is owned by family members/relatives.

Woman-Owned Business of the Year

EM Services, industrial equipment supplier

This designation is awarded to a business that is 51% woman-owned.

Minority-Owned Business of the Year

BAMF Health, cancer treatment

This designation is awarded to a business that is 51% minority-owned.

Creative Business of the Year

Mathison/Mathison Architects

This designation is awarded to a business from the following creative industries: advertising, architecture, art schools, art agents, creative technology, culture and heritage, design, fashion, garment and textile, film, AV and broadcasting, literary publishing and print, music, performing arts, or visual arts and crafts, that is innovating, collaborating and helping to showcase the region as a hub of creative talent.

DEI Champion – Organization of the Year

Peckham, vocational rehabilitation

This designation is a recognition of a member organization working to embed strategies that create an inclusive environment for historically underrepresented groups within their organization and the wider community. Underrepresented groups include people from various races and ethnic backgrounds, New Americans, women, LGBTQ+ people, people with various mental and physical abilities/disabilities and veterans.

Nonprofit of the Year

Dégagé Ministries

This designation is awarded to a nonprofit organization with 50 or fewer employees.