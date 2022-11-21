Community foundation president to step down

The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area needs a new president and CEO.

Mike Goorhouse, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area (CFHZ) recently announced his plans to step away from the role he held for eight years.

Goorhouse, a Calvin University and Grand Valley State University alum, has served as president/CEO since 2014, although his involvement with the organization dates back to high school, when he joined the Youth Advisory Committee (YAC).

“I have never been prouder and more humbled by the privilege of serving as president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area, and at the same time I am feeling called to a professional transition,” Goorhouse said. “It’s never easy to decide to leave an organization in which you have deep roots, that you believe is doing critically important work for your community, and that you see making a greater impact with each passing year. But I believe this is a moment when I can leave confident CFHZ is in a position of strength, set up for continued success and exceptional service to the Holland/Zeeland community.”

Goorhouse has been instrumental in the development of CFHZ, building the Community’s Endowment, which last year alone distributed $880,000 in grants and expanded donor services and community initiatives.

“The community foundation has experienced meaningful growth and impact under Mike’s leadership, and we are sad to see him step away from his role,” said Diane Kooiker, CFHZ board chair. “Mike is a remarkable leader whose contributions to the foundation, and the community at large, have played a significant role in helping those who live and work in the greater Holland/Zeeland area thrive. We are grateful for his years of service and the impact he has made on our community during his tenure.”

Goorhouse has a long history of involvement with CFHZ.

In 2009, he was awarded the first ever Young Philanthropist of the Year Award by CFHZ while serving as an adviser to community foundations throughout Michigan in his role at the Council of Michigan Foundations. He returned to CFHZ as vice president of donor development in 2012 and in 2014 was chosen to lead the organization as president and CEO.

Some of his notable accomplishments include successfully completing the “Today. Tomorrow. Forever.” campaign for CFHZ’s Community’s Endowment, which grew the endowment by $5 million and secured a pipeline of 100 new estate gift commitments to further grow the fund. Goorhouse also co-launched Housing Next, a multi-sector effort to improve availability and affordability of local housing options and guided the foundation to exceed $100 million in total assets.

Goorhouse will remain in his position into the new year as the board of trustees begins its search for a new leader. The board has engaged Kittleman & Associates, a Chicago executive search firm that specializes in recruiting leaders for nonprofit organizations, to lead the search for CFHZ’s next president and CEO. A position guide is to be released in the coming weeks, and interested applicants are encouraged to apply.