Community leader to be recognized with Service Above Self award

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids plans to honor a disability advocate for her community service.

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids chose Kate Pew Wolters as the recipient of its Frederik Meijer Service Above Self Award, presented yearly in recognition of Frederik Meijer’s philanthropic acts.

The award ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at The Cultural Center at St. Nicholas, 2250 E. Paris Ave. SE in Grand Rapids. Proceeds of the event will benefit the Rotary Club of Grand Rapids Charities Foundation.

“We’re so fortunate to live in a community with so many potentially worthy recipients,” said Wolters. “I’m honored to have been chosen.”

Wolters is an Aquinas College and Michigan State University alum whose work in disability, educational and arts nonprofits has been transformative in West Michigan. Throughout her career, Wolters worked at Steelcase as a clinical social worker and at Hope Network as a director for its Center for Independent Living.

Presently she chairs the Steelcase Foundation, co-chairs the First Steps Kent Commission (a community partnership focused on building a coordinated system of early childhood services in Kent County), co-chairs the Johnson Center for Philanthropy Leadership Council and serves as a trustee for Grand Valley State University.

“Kate Pew Wolters is living proof that an individual’s life circumstances do not define what that individual can do,” the Rotary Club said in a statement. “Throughout her life, Kate Pew Wolters has broken down barriers — both literal and metaphorical — to make our community a more inclusive place. Not afraid to tell the truth and advocate for her beliefs, her life’s work dispels the notion of inability and teaches us all that every person has value and can contribute to improving all of our lives.”

Previous Frederik Meijer Service Above Self Award winners include Dave and Karen Custer, Marge Wilson, Jacqueline Taylor, Shelley Irwin, Rick DeVos, Luis Tomatis and John and Nancy Kennedy.

“Kate Pew Wolters deserves this award because she devotes her entire being to giving back to our community.” said Neil Marchand, attorney at Miller Johnson and one of Wolters’ nominators. “Her pace is nonstop and her impact has been profound.”