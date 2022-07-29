D.A. Blodgett names new chief program officer

A local child welfare agency welcomed a new executive.

Grand Rapids-based D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s (DABSJ) on Wednesday, July 27, said it appointed Joel Bell to the role of chief program officer.

Bell will replace former CPO Jeremiah Hawkins and begin his new position on Aug. 1, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in child welfare and mental health services.

He most recently served as branch director at Bethany Christian Services, where he oversaw operations for Southwest Michigan. Bell also serves as adjunct faculty for Western Michigan University’s School of Social Work.

“I am so pleased to have Joel join our team,” said Mary Muliett, DABSJ president and CEO. “He is a strong and steady leader who has always remained focused on child and family outcomes. We are thrilled for this next chapter in our programming with Joel’s leadership at the helm.”

Bell said he is “grateful and honored to serve the community through the important work of DABSJ,” and the move to DABSJ headquarters on Knapp Street brings him within two miles of his childhood home.

“This opportunity is a great fit to partner with like-minded people in the vision to see a safe, nurturing home for every child and a supportive community for every family. I count it a true privilege to lead in an organization with such depth and skill,” he said.

DABSJ said Bell’s passion and advocacy for equity and inclusiveness, as well as his long-term commitment to children’s well-being, will be paramount in overseeing 15 programs as part of the nonprofit agency’s mission of helping children and empowering families by providing safety, advocacy, and support.

Bell holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Calvin University, and a Master of Social Work degree with a concentration in interpersonal communication from Western Michigan University. He is a licensed master social worker.

D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s provides services to children and families, including foster care, adoption, family preservation and children’s residential treatment.