D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s appoints new president and CEO

A social services nonprofit chose its next president and CEO.

Grand Rapids-based D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s (DABSJ) said Monday that it appointed Mary Muliett, LMSW, for the role, effective Dec. 7.

Muliett has more than 23 years of experience in the health and human service sector, most recently as vice president of community services at Samaritas.

The nonprofit said it believes Muliett’s experience, passion and operational leadership skills will advance the agency’s mission of helping children and empowering families by providing safety, advocacy and support. DABSJ also described Muliett as “dedicated to ensuring that the agency’s core values of equity, diversity and inclusion are embodied” in each of its programs and throughout its operations.

“Mary brings with her a wide range of experience in the human services field,” said Kate Sischo Zell, DABSJ board chair. “She has a true passion for making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children and families in our community. She believes in giving a voice to all kids and families and helping them live to their highest potential.”

Muliett said she is “humbled and honored to have the opportunity to work alongside an amazing team at DABSJ.”

“Knowing this organization for many years in the sector and knowing its reputation for solid programs that strengthen children and families in West Michigan, I am excited and eager to begin this next chapter with the DABSJ team,” she said.

Muliett’s prior experience includes roles at Family & Children Services in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, as well as at Integrated Services of Kalamazoo (formerly Kalamazoo Community Mental Health) and the Cheff Therapeutic Riding Center in Augusta.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in art education and a Master of Social Work degree from Western Michigan University.

DABSJ

D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s is a nonprofit that provides services to children and families, including foster care, adoption, family preservation and children’s residential treatment.

DABSJ helps more than 11,000 children and families annually with safety, advocacy and support.