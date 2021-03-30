D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s hires VP of employee experience

A social services nonprofit hired a leader to oversee employee experience.

D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s (DABSJ) said this month it hired Regenail Thomas as vice president of employee experience.

Thomas has more than 20 years of experience working in human resources in a wide range of different business environments and leadership roles.

Most recently, he worked as employment/equity/ADA manager at the State College of Florida.

Prior to that role, he was the senior human resources manager for Foot Locker/Champs Sports in Bradenton, Florida.

He started his career by serving 11 years in the U.S. Marines Corps, where he traveled extensively throughout Asia, Europe and South America. He also gained HR experience when he lived in Iwakuni, Japan; Warsaw, Poland; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“We are thrilled to have Regenail join the DABSJ team,” said Mary Muliett, president and CEO of DABSJ. “His lived experiences, expertise and passion for supporting our team members, as well as the children and families in our community, make him the perfect fit for this role.”

Thomas holds a bachelor’s degree in management and human resources from Park University in Parksville, Missouri, and a master’s degree in adult education from Elmira College in Elmira, New York.

He currently lives in Florida and is moving to West Michigan at the end of April.