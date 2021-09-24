D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s sells Leonard Street campus to Hope Network

Colliers West Michigan announced the sale of D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s (DABSJ) Leonard campus to Hope Network, which will allow for both organizations to continue on a trajectory of growth and added services for West Michigan.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though Colliers represented DABSJ in the off-market deal.

“Colliers West Michigan was excited to work with DABSJ on this project. There were other offers at the table, but the transaction with Hope Network was clearly a win-win for both parties. Now, both nonprofits can expand their missions and services,” said Kristen Moore, senior associate with Colliers. “The move allows both organizations to continue the great work they do and will mean the Leonard campus site can remain active.”

Proceeds obtained from the sale of the Leonard Street campus will support DABSJ Together for Kids capital campaign’s move to a new building off Dean Lake, adjacent to its Knapp Street campus, allowing for consolidation of the program’s services and facilities.

The Knapp Street campus, which broke ground in August 2021 and is expected to open its doors in late 2022, will serve as the cornerstone campus, centralizing services that previously resided between three separate locations: Leonard, Knapp and Fuller streets.

“The move is also exciting because we’ve been supporting children and families for years at the Leonard campus, and that tradition will continue with another great provider moving onto the Leonard site,” said Mary Mulliet, CEO of D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s.

DABSJ is currently occupying two of the three Leonard Street buildings as it builds on the $9.8 million in funds it has raised so far and will continue to remain on the campus until its fundraising goal of $10 million is reached.

Not only will the move make its programs more accessible, being located on a major bus line and near the highway, it also will allow it to provide an integrated primary care clinic and substance use disorder services, in addition to its existing services. The behavioral health facility of Hope Network already has moved to the Leonard campus.

“It makes sense for Hope Network to put these different programs together to allow our clients to have seamless behavioral mental health services,” said Megan Zamiasi, senior executive vice president of operations and strategy at Hope Network. “Our new space will be easier for our clients to get to, offer expanded programming and continue providing much-needed services to children and families across Michigan.”

D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s supports 7,000 children and families annually in foster care, adoption, family preservation services, counseling, mentoring and residential treatment programming.

Hope Network, which provides 23,000 Michigan residents with healthcare and life services every year, also will be able to consolidate its programs and services as part of the campus acquisition.