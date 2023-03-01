Diana Sieger’s rebuke to ‘donor knows best’ philanthropy

At the beginning of her 35 years leading the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, Diana Sieger was often the only woman in the room. But during her tenure, the foundation sought out diverse voices to shape its philanthropic efforts, distancing itself from the “donor knows best” model common in many nonprofit circles.

Founded in 1922, GRCF is Michigan’s oldest community foundation. It provides grants to support nonprofits, scholarships, and other forms of outreach, largely intended to fight racial, social and economic barriers to prosperity. Some of its committees and initiatives include the Black Legacy Fund, Our LGBTQ Fund, Somos Comunidad Fund, the Challenge Scholars Dream Fund, the Youth Grant Committee and the 100 New Philanthropists.

Since joining GRCF in 1987, Sieger, who plans to retire this fall, has helped the organization grow its financial assets from $38 million to $387 million and its staff from three to more than 30 people.

