Do More Good merges with Nonprofit Hub

A pair of nonprofit resource providers are merging to expand their reach across the U.S.

Grand Haven-based (DMG), which helps nonprofits maximize their impact through training in branding and marketing, said Tuesday that it is merging with Lincoln, Nebraska-based Nonprofit Hub, an educational resource provider for nonprofits.

Together, the two brands will serve an audience of over 40,000 nonprofits throughout the U.S., according to DMG.

“Nonprofit Hub has been on the same mission (as DMG) and has been providing a larger variety of materials and content … and they also have an even larger and more established audience,” said Bill McKendry, founder and board president of DMG. “Needless to say, together, we’re simply a greater force for good.”

Katie Appold, who has led DMG since its incorporation in early 2019, will continue to serve as its executive director, overseeing both brands and teams from DMG’s headquarters in Grand Haven.

“The combination of our resources, talent, content, networks and hearts under the leadership of Executive Director Katie Appold is simply … a really good thing,” McKendry said. “Good for our goals to reach more; good for nonprofits (that) desire to have greater impact; and good for the causes, people and things that need greater support. Frankly, it’s what we always aim to do — help create win-win-win opportunities to do more good.”

Founded in 2014, Nonprofit Hub offers online resources to nonprofits such as webinars, blogs and courses.

DMG provides content ideas, training and thought leadership to help nonprofits “understand the power of growing their awareness rather than only relying on fundraising.”

Originally, DMG relied on McKendry’s expertise, but it has now grown to feature content from global thought leaders and experts in marketing, communications, fundraising and nonprofit leadership.

Nonprofit Hub hosts an annual conference called Cause Camp each spring in Lincoln (2020 and 2021 were virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic). DMG will rebrand its fall conference under the same name. Cause Camp Spring will be held in Lincoln, and Cause Camp Fall will be hosted in Grand Rapids. Both brands will remain active with DMG serving as the parent brand for Nonprofit Hub content and events, according to DMG.