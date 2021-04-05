DTE Energy Foundation makes $100K in grants to food pantries

The DTE Energy Foundation recently awarded more than $100,000 in grants to Michigan emergency food banks and providers, including in West Michigan.

The Detroit-based foundation last week announced it awarded more than $100,000 in grants to help Michigan emergency food banks and providers — Feeding America West Michigan, Fishes & Loaves and Gleaners Community Food Bank — to distribute meals and critical nourishment to Michiganders as food insecurity continues due to COVID-19. The grants were approved in December and distributed in January.

Within the past year, the foundation has awarded more than $2 million to address food insecurity.

“At the DTE Energy Foundation, we know creating a healthier, more vital Michigan begins with creating stable households in which basic needs are met,” said Lynette Dowler, president, DTE Foundation. “That’s why we’ve provided over 3 million meals through our COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts since March 2020, and we continue to partner with relief agencies to put nutritious food on tables across our state.”

According to Feeding America West Michigan, mobile food pantry attendance increased by 64% in 2020. The DTE Foundation’s support empowers nonprofits to meet the rise in demand; pantries also used the funding to amplify their efforts serving people in need.

“Food insecurity is in every neighborhood and at every school. Hunger doesn’t have a ZIP code.”

The following are grant recipients of the DTE Foundation’s $100,000 commitment:

Feeding America West Michigan, $25,000 grant — broadened the food bank’s ability to provide mobile pantries in counties where food insecurity is high but financial support is low. The grant will fund 20 mobile pantries that will serve over 140,000 meals to an estimated 3,400 families across five counties.

Fishes & Loaves, $25,000 grant — extended food pantry hours and supplies. Now open on Saturdays, the organization serves an additional 1,000 households per month. The DTE Foundation’s support also enabled the organization to create contactless drop-off options for those who cannot leave their homes.

Gleaners, $55,000 grant — helped support four critical school food mobile distributions in Macomb, sustaining nutritious food access to households in one of the hardest-hit counties in southeast Michigan. The program partners with local school districts to provide families in need with fresh produce, milk and shelf-stable groceries, including protein and whole grains.

More information on the DTE Foundation’s COVID-19 efforts is on its website.