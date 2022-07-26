DTE Foundation provides grant for youth agriculture program

The DTE Energy Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to a youth agriculture education program.

The foundation awarded the grant to the Grand Rapids Urban League to fund its GR Growing program.

The GR Growing program is a year-round initiative that uses gardening and urban agriculture to educate youth and their families about healthy food and to develop young minds for academic achievement.

“Access to education is so important, and through our work at the DTE Foundation, we want to ensure young students have opportunities for new and exciting knowledge,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Foundation. “The Grand Rapids Urban League’s GR Growing program provides a wide range of initiatives for kids and their families, and we’re thrilled to know supporting this important organization will give more children in the community a new way to learn.”

The DTE Energy Foundation supports initiatives focused on arts and culture, community transformation, economic progress, education and employment, environment and human needs.