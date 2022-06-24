Emmanuel Hospice adds new board members

1 of 3

A faith-based nonprofit welcomed three new members to its 12-person board of directors.

Sara Koster, Mark Olesnavage and Tim Schad recently joined Emmanuel Hospice’s board of directors, each for a three-year term.

“We are delighted to welcome Sara, Mark and Tim to the board of Emmanuel Hospice,” said Sara Lowe, executive director, Emmanuel Hospice. “Together, they bring a unique mix of clinical, professional and volunteer experience. We’re grateful to have such a well-rounded board to continue to guide the strategic direction of our organization.”

Koster will serve on Emmanuel’s quality improvement committee. She brings over 30 years of experience in clinical care to the position, having earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Calvin University and a master’s degree in nursing with a family nurse practitioner concentration from Indiana State University.

She comes to Emmanuel Hospice from University of Michigan Health-West, where she works as a nurse practitioner. She is also a clinical instructor of critical care nursing at Calvin University and an adjunct faculty member for nurse practitioners at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.

Olesnavage brings experience in the specialty pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries to the Emmanuel board. He spent 24 years with pharmaceutical company Perrigo, serving as executive vice president and general manager. In 2008, he co-founded Hopen Life Science Ventures, which invests in early- to mid-stage life science opportunities.

Olesnavage earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and marketing and a master’s degree in business administration from Grand Valley State University. He currently serves on the advisory board of Grand Rapids retirement home St. Ann’s Home and previously was on the board of the Michigan Venture Capital Association.

Schad will serve on the finance committee for Emmanuel Hospice, joining the board of directors with a background in finance and executive leadership. He served as the president and CEO of Nucraft Furniture Company for 20 years and previously worked as the company’s vice president of sales and finance.

Schad has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Dartmouth College and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University Business School.