Housing nonprofit names first president

Housing Kent, a nonprofit established to create an equitable housing system in Kent County, named its founding president.

Eureka People, who previously served with KConnect as a facilitator of the three-year process to create a Common Agenda Roadmap, will lead Housing Kent, effective immediately. She will pioneer efforts to increase access to affordable housing and decrease homelessness for families and children in Kent County.

During the three-year process to create Housing Kent’s Common Agenda Roadmap, People helped lead 130 public, private and nonprofit organizations in Kent County to examine homelessness. The experience she demonstrated during the process positioned her as an ideal candidate for the leadership position, according to Housing Kent.

“Bringing Eureka into the leadership fold of our organization will not only propel the Common Agenda and Roadmap into action but it will also spark more community discussions on what stable housing looks like in Kent County,” said Salvador Lopez, president, KConnect. “Eureka will capitalize on existing efforts and organizations to create alignment within the county’s current approach to homelessness. This approach will develop a comprehensive housing system ultimately resulting in an over one-third reduction of children and adults needing to access the homeless system in Kent County within the next five years.”

People has assisted over 200 organizations and trained hundreds of public- and private-sector leaders to expand their capability for social change for over 20 years.

“I am excited to lead this incredibly important organization,” People said. “It is an honor to serve in this capacity and carry out what we have planned over the past three years. This team and community are well-positioned to bring about a housing system that works for all, and I look forward to seeing how we can support families on their path to housing stability.”

More information on Housing Kent is here.