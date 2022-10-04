Former Wolverine World Wide CEO to be inducted into West Michigan Business Hall of Fame

Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL) plans to induct Blake Krueger of Wolverine World Wide as a laureate in the West Michigan Business Hall of Fame.

The Junior Achievement West Michigan Business Hall of Fame honors prominent business leaders who possess a record of outstanding business achievements in West Michigan, have earned the respect of the local community and who serve as a role model, particularly to local youth.

Krueger is currently executive board chair of Wolverine World Wide, a New York Stock Exchange-listed international marketer of footwear, apparel and accessories. Until his retirement earlier this year, he served as CEO and president of the company.

Prior to joining Wolverine, Krueger practiced law at Warner Norcross + Judd in the field of corporate and business law, mergers, acquisitions and securities.

Krueger also is a board member of Bissell, The Right Place, West Michigan Policy Forum, TalentFirst, Michigan Economic Recovery Council, The Economic Club of Grand Rapids and Business Leaders for Michigan (executive committee and past chair).

Krueger also sits on a number of industry boards, including Fashion Footwear Association of New York (FFANY), Footwear Distributors and Retailers Association (past chair) and the Two Ten Footwear Foundation (past chair). He has also served as campaign chair of United Way of West Michigan.

“Blake Krueger is a true representation of JA’s unique entrepreneurial mission. He has made his mark through leadership and community spirit,” said Bill Coderre, president and CEO, JAMGL. “Inductees demonstrate hard work, vision and success in their respective industries earning the respect of their peers and the larger community.”

Krueger will be honored at the 2022 Junior Achievement West Michigan Business Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony on Oct. 24, at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

Other inductees will include Teresa Weatherall Neal who will be honored with the Edward J. Frey Distinguished Achievement Award, and Troy La Huis, who will receive the David B. Hensch JA Volunteer of the Year award. JA USA leadership awards will be presented to Mark Bissell, Mike Jandernoa, Brad Kessel, Jamie Mills, Scott Pranger, Joe Tomaszewski, Bob Worthington and Sandy Cilek. The Crystal Medallion award will be presented to Sandy Jelinski, Wilber Lettinga (posthumously) and Jamie Mills.