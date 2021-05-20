Frey Foundation hires chief financial and operations officer

A family foundation in West Michigan hired a veteran leader to oversee its finances and operations.

The Frey Foundation said Tuesday that it hired Ken Long as chief financial and operations officer. He brings 20 years of financial experience to the role.

Long will oversee the foundation’s financial management and its human resources, information technology and administrative functions.

He comes to the foundation from Muskegon Community College, where he served as vice president and chief advancement officer. He brings extensive experience in charitable foundation and nonprofit work to the role.

“When I learned of the opportunity with the Frey Foundation, I knew I needed to pursue it,” he said. “I look forward to helping make West Michigan a better place to live for my family and the community.”

The Frey Foundation partnered with Grand Rapids-based HR Collaborative to lead the nationwide search.

“We were committed to making this hire our highest priority, and we followed a process that resulted in a great hire,” said Holly Johnson, president of the Frey Foundation. “Ken has the skills to manage the foundation’s financial matters and will be a terrific asset to the communities that we serve.”

The Frey Foundation was established in 1974 and works to enhance the lives of children and families, protect natural resources, promote the arts and build community.