Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore appoints next CEO

Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore appointed Vivian TerMaat as its next CEO.

TerMaat assumed leadership of the organization Monday. She succeeds interim CEO Mary Charles.

“On behalf of the GSMISTS board of directors, I am excited about the future of GSMISTS under Vivian’s leadership,” said Deborah Hughes, board chair. “We are confident Vivian is the ideal leader for this moment. We look forward to a strong partnership focused on growing opportunities for girls and young women to have a powerful Girl Scout experience.”

TerMaat comes to GSMISTS from Wedgwood Christian Services, where she served as chief advancement officer. She is active in West Michigan as a part of the Grand Rapids Economic Club, Association of Fundraising Executives, Inforum West Michigan, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce and West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore team,” TerMaat said. “The mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place is especially meaningful to me as the mother to three daughters. I’m looking forward to sharing the incredible impact this organization has on the lives of girls in every community.”

TerMaat holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Western Michigan University, a master’s degree in management from Aquinas and is a certified fundraising executive. She also is bilingual.