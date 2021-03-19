GR Chamber, Green Giftz launch T-shirt sale to benefit vaccine clinic volunteers

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Green Giftz on a T-shirt sale that will benefit volunteers at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic.

The partnership, announced Thursday, involves donating 500 T-shirts to those volunteering at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place, as well as making the T-shirts available for purchase by community members. Proceeds from those sales will go toward meals for the more than 300 staff members and volunteers who are working at the clinic each day.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Green Giftz as we continue to be creative in our approach to support our Grand Rapids community,” said Rick Baker, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Chamber. “These workers and volunteers are critical to our business community come back, and for that, we are grateful to have the opportunity to support them.”

The T-shirts are $20.99 and are available for purchase here. Eight dollars from every shirt sale is donated to the Grand Rapids Greater Chamber Foundation Front Line Food Fund, which purchases meals from West Michigan small businesses to feed the staff and volunteers at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Kelly Brown, director of marketing and operations at Green Giftz, said her team is “proud of our continued partnership with the Grand Rapids Chamber and excited to generate revenue for the Front Line Food Fund.”

“Now, we get to expand on that by offering a well-designed and super soft T-shirt to our community with proceeds going toward supporting the volunteers who are making vaccinations in our community a possibility,” she said.

Added Brian Brasser, COO of Spectrum Health Grand Rapids: “The partners of the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic are so thankful for the thoughtful and generosity of the Grand Rapids Chamber and Green Giftz for providing meals for people working and volunteering at the vaccine clinic. All those who have helped staff the clinic — our valued team members and volunteers — are so important to the success of this effort. This is another example of the incredible and giving spirit in our community.”

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic offers COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment based on vaccine availability. The clinic is run by Kent County, Spectrum Health and Mercy Health, in collaboration with Vaccinate West Michigan.

People can register for a vaccine at West Michigan Vaccine Clinic’s website or call (833) 755-0696 if they do not have internet access.