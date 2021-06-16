Grand Rapids Chamber adds talent programs

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce is expanding its Create Great Leaders portfolio with the addition of two new talent development programs, Speak with Purpose and LeadUP.

The chamber said last week that the new programs are scheduled to launch in summer and fall, respectively, and both programs are designed to meet training demand for new managers in the skilled trades.

Speak with Purpose and LeadUP will be open to all community members regardless of chamber membership status.

Speak with Purpose is designed to equip participants with the skills and confidence necessary to organize and deliver effective presentations, the chamber said. Throughout five interactive sessions comprised of one-on-one, small group, impromptu and sit-down situations, participants will learn how to organize a presentation and deliver it to audiences large and small. Through practice and personalized feedback from peers and D.F. Arnold, Ph.D. and program facilitator, individuals will learn how to speak with purpose.

“Dr. Arnold’s superpower lies in helping others find their voice, own their strengths and harness the courage to try new things,” said Mel Trombley, director of leadership programs for the Grand Rapids Chamber. “The curriculum is beneficial to anyone seeking to learn and grow in their career.”

Facilitated by Oliverio Covarrubias, of C&C Consulting, LeadUP is designed to guide first-time managers through the concepts, principles and best practices necessary for a successful transition. The assessment, curriculum and individual coaching that will be included in the program has been tailored specifically for new managers in the skilled trades.

“With the talent shortage impacting all industries, promoting from within is key to growing a business,” said Dante Villarreal, vice president of business and talent development for the Grand Rapids Chamber. “Oliverio’s vast experience in this space will ensure new managers are positioned for success.”

The Grand Rapids Chamber said Speak with Purpose and LeadUP are designed to provide significant return on investment for individuals and organizations.