Grand Valley State University names new director of philanthropy research center

Grand Valley State University’s Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy has tapped a new leader with nearly three decades of experience in higher education and foundation work.

Following a national search, the Grand Rapids-based research center recently named Lesley Slavitt as its new executive director. The announcement comes more than a year after former executive director Teri Behrens announced her retirement.

Slavitt, who started her new role today, has held several leadership positions at corporate foundations throughout her career. She is the former chief operating officer of the Bank One Foundation and helped guide that organization’s merger with the JPMorgan Chase Foundation.

Slavitt also previously worked as head of civic engagement and CEO of Fiat Chrysler’s Foundation, oversaw civic affairs and communications for Roosevelt University in Chicago, and led initiatives with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 response in 2020.

“Dr. Slavitt brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will help the Johnson Center elevate its nationally recognized work helping people and organizations advance and strengthen their philanthropic efforts,” GVSU President Philomena Mantella said in a statement. “She brings a global perspective and a keen understanding that the Johnson Center is a rare and exciting opportunity for deep impact.”

Slavitt’s appointment comes as the Johnson Center celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and as GVSU researchers lead major studies on donor advised funds, giving circles and international philanthropy.

Slavitt called the opportunity a “privilege” to lead “this unparalleled organization as it enters its fourth decade of transformative work.”

“The Johnson Center is at the forefront of translational work bridging research and practice that catalyzes the philanthropic sector’s advancement. As an organization with a track record of valuing people, data-informed decision making, and life-long learning, it is a center of excellence that reflects and extends the ideals of GVSU,” Slavitt said in a statement.

Behrens announced her retirement as executive director in February of 2022, after serving nearly 14 years with the organization. At the time, Behrens indicated her commitment to staying with the Johnson Center until school officials named a new executive director.