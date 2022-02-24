Grant promotes equitable access to Girl Scouts in Kent County

Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore (GSMISTS) is the recipient of a $50,000 grant from the Steelcase Foundation.

The grant will support efforts to develop new troops in historically underserved areas of Kent County. According to GSMISTS, the grant is aimed at helping the 16% of children 18 years of age and younger in Kent County who live in poverty or are part of the 35% of county resident families living in poverty or asset limited, income constrained, employed (ALICE) homes.

Daniel Williams, president of the Steelcase Foundation, said the organization is excited to partner with GSMISTS in support of its New Troop Development Project to support and welcome girl scouts and troop leaders from previously underserved communities in Kent County.

“We know participation in Girl Scouts has a positive impact on all girls and appreciate GSMISTS’s efforts to remove barriers and provide additional support to bring its programming to all girls who are interested,” Williams said. “We hope the learnings from this project can be shared broadly across Girl Scouts and similar organizations to ensure all children have access to experiences where they can grow, thrive and belong.”

Vivian TerMaat, CEO of GSMISTS, said the organization is honored to receive support from the Steelcase Foundation to more intentionally engage with girls and leaders who historically have not been a part of Girl Scouts.

“This grant will help us build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place through the Girl Scout Leadership experience,” TerMaat said.