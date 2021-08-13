Great Start Collaborative giving away free child development goodie bags this weekend

A family resource organization will host a free event Saturday at which parents will receive a child development goodie bag for their young ones.

“Books, Blocks and Balls” will run 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Alger Heights Head Start, 256 Alger St. in Grand Rapids.

Participants will receive an “Essential Needs of Play” bag, which will include goodies such as a color-changing bowl, cup and spoon set to help with child development.

In addition, 20 community organizations will be participating and providing amazing giveaways through raffles every half-hour. Kent District Library and Grand Rapids Public Library also will have their bookmobiles on-site.

“You don’t want to miss this free family-friendly event,” Great Start Collaborative of Kent County said on the Facebook event page. “Last year, the event exceeded our expectations, and we are looking for an even greater turnout this year.”

The event was created to help parents of school-age children learn more about the importance of play during learning time, especially as many families pivot to at-home learning.

More information is at Great Start Collaborative’s website.