Griffins to host drive-thru Teddy Bear Toss

The Grand Rapids Griffins are teaming up with J&H Family Stores, Billy Bear Hug Foundation, Feeding America West Michigan and The Salvation Army to host a drive-thru Teddy Bear Toss & Holiday Drive from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Griff’s IceHouse at Belknap Park.

“We’re thrilled to be able to carry on the tradition of our hugely popular Teddy Bear Toss, which has seen our fans donate more than 60,000 stuffed animals over the last 20 years,” said Bob Kaser, the Griffins’ vice president of community relations and broadcasting. “And with so many people in West Michigan facing hardships this year, it’s also important for us to come together and continue helping organizations like The Salvation Army and Feeding America that do so much good in our community.”

New stuffed animals can be donated by tossing them from vehicles within a designated donation drive-thru area near the entrance to the West Rink of Griff’s IceHouse, 30 Coldbrook St. NE. Individuals also can drop off their stuffed animals at any J&H Family Stores location on Monday or Tuesday. The stuffed animals will be donated to the Billy Bear Hug Foundation, where they’ll be given to children with critical illnesses in West Michigan.

The community can donate canned food items from this list for Feeding America West Michigan. Griffins staff will collect the canned items from your vehicle in the drive-thru area. The meals will go to families who are suffering from hunger in the Grand Rapids area.

People also can donate money to help The Salvation Army by placing cash in red kettles held by Griffins forward Dominik Shine, head coach Ben Simon and assistant coach Matt Macdonald in the drive-thru area. Those who are unable to attend the event can make their donations on the Griffins Virtual Red Kettle webpage.

Donators must remain in their vehicle and wear a mask if interacting with anyone within 6 feet.

Anyone who is sick or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and make their online donation to any of the three charities.

Any questions can be emailed to customerservice@griffinshockey.com.