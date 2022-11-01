GRTV welcomes new marketing manager

A community access TV channel hired a new marketing manager.

Grand Rapids Community Media Center (GRCMC) recently named Johannah Jelks as its new marketing manager of community-access channel GRTV.

She will oversee the rebranding of GRTV, develop campaigns to encourage the next generation of GRTV producers/users and build new community relationships through outreach and fundraising efforts.

Jelks brings more than a decade of experience in community engagement, marketing, customer service and project management to the role. She previously served as a brand ambassador for cannabis brand Viola Brands, where she managed accounts, provided sales updates and conducted inventory data collection. She also worked as a marketing manager for Grand Rapids-based wine and spirits company Motu Viget Spirits, overseeing the marketing department, developing brand strategies and coordinating sales activities.

A Calvin University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business communication, Jelks has served on several boards and committees of local organizations. Her past experience includes involvement in the Grand Rapids Art Museum Young Professionals board, the East Hills Neighborhood Association, Grand Rapids Symphony Diversity and Engagement Committee, Grand Rapids Sustainable Streets Task Force, Grand Rapids Urban League, SiTE:LAB and the UICA Diversity and Inclusion Committee. She is also a member of the Grand Rapids Young Professional Network.

“We are delighted to welcome Johannah to our dynamic team,” said GRCMC Executive Director Starla McDermott. “She exemplifies the mission of the GRCMC by being a community advocate and championing equitable programming. Her marketing talents will help GRTV expand its reach and accessibility during this exciting time of growth.”

Jelks’ work with GRCMC began many years ago, when she served as the front desk receptionist for the center early in her career.

“I will never forget how much GRTV meant for the Black and brown communities in Grand Rapids and for our producers to have a voice,” Jelks said. “GRTV has hosted some of the most equitable programs and producers in the city.

“I’m humbled to now be a part of the GRTV team and look forward to amplifying the important work of this community resource through marketing and branding efforts.”

GRTV is the public access television station of Grand Rapids and one of GRCMC’s community resources, which also includes WYCE, The Rapidian, Wealthy Theatre and web services. GRTV was founded in 1980 and broadcasted its first live show in 1982.