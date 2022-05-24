Guiding Light appoints program director

A nonprofit serving people experiencing homelessness recently appointed a new program director.

Grand Rapids-based Guiding Light on May 12 said it hired Daven Crump to lead the recovery program, a drug and alcohol treatment strategy helping people build and live sober lives.

As program director, Crump will oversee program processes, including the master schedule of all Guiding Light and Iron House activities, interventions, operational growth, donor relations and community partnerships.

“I am honored to join a mission-driven organization that is well-known for its ‘no-joke recovery’ programming and strong ties to the community,” Crump said.

Crump brings 10 years of experience in social work, substance abuse training, case management and career counseling to his new role.

“We are excited for Daven to begin his new role as recovery program director,” said Executive Director Brian Elve, who previously held the position before his promotion earlier this year. “Daven’s extensive experience in social work and substance abuse training is vital to this position.”

In his most recent role, Crump served as a crisis coordinator at Alternatives Inc. in Chicago. He also worked as a psychotherapist at A New Day Wellness Center, lead housing case manager at Good Samaritan Ministries and substance abuse counselor at Wedgwood Christian Services.

“It’s wonderful to return to West Michigan, where I can put my experience to work to benefit our community,” Crump said.

Crump holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree in clinical social work from Michigan State University.