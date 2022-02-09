Guiding Light names board chair

Guiding Light’s board of directors named John Harrington its new board chair.

Harrington, a Guiding Light board member since 2017, replaces outgoing board chair Ed Postma, who served on the board since 2016 and will transition to board member at large.

The new chair brings more than 40 years of experience in bank and financial management, executive leadership, and strategic planning in a variety of industries. He is passionate about helping those affected by addiction, as well as service, mentoring and human development.

Harrington is the director and principal for business consulting companies Harrington Associates and Harrington and Kieft and was a founding director for Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women (GROW).

Other prior board service includes Refugee Education Center, Living Water, Economic Development Foundation and YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin. Harrington also has volunteered and served on committees with YWCA West Central Michigan, Heart of West Michigan United Way, Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, American Heart Association and Early Childhood Education Program.

Before launching his own consulting firm, he served in various positions at West Michigan banks, including Union Bank & Trust Co., First Michigan Bank (now Huntington Bank) and Select Bank. Harrington also held leadership roles at DWH, International Profit Associates and Enhanced Management Resources.

A graduate of Leadership Grand Rapids, Harrington also holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an economics minor from Central Michigan University.