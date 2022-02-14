Guiding Light opens newest recovery house

Guiding Light recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest sober living home.

Two residents moved into the organization’s sixth Iron House in Kentwood. The address was not disclosed for security purposes.

The four-unit apartment can accommodate seven men as they transition back into society after successfully completing the first phase of Guiding Light’s addiction recovery program.

After completing the required programming, Guiding Light clients are given the opportunity to apply to Iron House and continue their path to recovery. Individuals can move into one of the homes after securing full-time employment.

“We want to give men the best opportunity possible for living a healthy, connected life in recovery,” said Brian Elve, recovery director, Guiding Light. “That’s why we created a structure with Iron House that allows men to stay connected with the support offered by Guiding Light.”

According to Guiding Light, 76% of men who move to Iron House reach at least one year of abstinence-based sobriety.

The new Iron House comes at a time of increased demand for addiction recovery services, as the organization has seen increases in recovery program inquiries since the beginning of 2021.

Guiding Light can house 42 men among its six Iron House locations.

