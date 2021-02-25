Hand2Hand buys former Aldi building in Jenison for new HQ

A faith-based childhood hunger relief nonprofit bought a former Aldi building in Jenison that it will convert into its new home base.

Hand2Hand, which is currently based in Hudsonville, said Tuesday that it acquired the 15,600-square-foot former grocery store at 306 Chicago Drive in Jenison in December and is launching a $1.9 million expansion project to move its headquarters, training and packing space, and warehouse operations into the building.

Construction is scheduled to begin this month and wrap up by midsummer. Grand Rapids-based AMDG Architects is providing the architectural services, and Kentwood-based First Companies acted as the real estate broker and will oversee the building renovations as construction manager.

“For the past four years, we have been using office and warehouse spaces that were generously donated to us (by SoundOff Signal). We are very thankful for the space but are quickly outgrowing it — not to mention the need in our area is great, and we’ve had to turn schools down,” said Cheri Honderd, founder and executive director of Hand2Hand. “Through this new building, we have the potential to more than double our impact, providing food to approximately 10,000 more students. None of this would be possible without the new building and the support of our community and contributing partners.”

Matt Sink, COO, First Companies, said his firm is proud to provide support toward Hand2Hand’s mission of reducing weekend hunger.

“It’s heartbreaking to know there are children in our own neighborhoods who experience the pain of hunger, but we are thankful for the team at Hand2Hand who are meeting this need,” Sink said. “It’s truly an honor to use our real estate, construction and property management services to help this worthy organization create a space that will reach more children in need.”

The project is partially funded by a gift from the Edward and June Prein Foundation, a $250,000 anonymous matching grant and many other donations. Hand2Hand has a goal of being debt-free by the end of this year and is seeking further donations to meet that goal. More information about the organization and how to donate is available on its website.

Hand2Hand

Founded in 2008, Hand2Hand provides food to children on weekends. The nonprofit began by feeding 19 children in Jenison schools who were identified as being hungry by their teachers over the 68-hour gap of the weekend. Today, Hand2Hand is in 230 schools feeding over 8,000 students ages 3 to 18. The organization partners local church volunteers with local schools to be sustainable and scalable.