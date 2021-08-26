Hand2Hand opens new HQ and warehouse

A faith-based childhood hunger relief nonprofit will host a ribbon cutting for its new home base and warehousing facility in Jenison.

Hand2Hand said it will host a grand opening ceremony for its new headquarters at 306 Chicago Drive in Jenison at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by open houses from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 7-8 p.m. that day. The public is invited.

Formerly an Aldi grocery store, the 15,600-square-foot building will allow Hand2Hand to consolidate its office and warehousing operations and feed an additional 10,000 students in West Michigan as the organization seeks to end weekend childhood hunger. The facility is intentionally in the heart of Jenison, central to the communities and 233 schools Hand2Hand currently serves.

Hand2Hand worked with First Companies to acquire the building in December. First Companies managed all building renovations with the design provided by AMDG Architects. Many donors helped to fund the project, including a gift from Edward and June Prein Foundation, the Peter C. & Emajean Cook Foundation, Amway, the Community Foundation of Holland/Zealand, Frey Foundation, Fair Haven Church and others.

The organization began fundraising in November. Cheri Honderd, founder and executive director of Hand2Hand, will give an update on where the organization stands with its funding goals at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In addition to financial gifts, many subcontractors and partners in the construction industry contributed products, labor, materials and other in-kind donations. Those who were involved in the project, many of whom donated, include:

“I stand amazed at the generosity and compassion of all our donors and contractors, especially during a year of challenges brought about by COVID-19,” Honderd said. “Hand2Hand is truly blessed in many ways as we strive to ensure every child in West Michigan who experiences weekend hunger has direct access to food. We are so grateful for our community partners who join Hand2Hand to provide weekend food, prayers, love and hope to our students, giving them greater opportunity to reach their full, God-given potential.”

Hand2Hand is now accepting on-site food donations 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Friday by appointment only. Food can be delivered to the warehouse entrance and parking lot behind the building. A list of items being collected can be found at h2hkids.org.

As Hand2Hand expands its reach to serve more students across West Michigan, more staff, volunteers and church partners are needed, Hand2Hand said. Those interested in getting involved can visit h2hkids.org or email Emily Bult, community engagement specialist, at emily@h2hkids.org.