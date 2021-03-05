Holland Home makes executive leadership promotions

Holland Home 1 of 6

A senior living nonprofit is in the process of making several internal leadership changes.

Grand Rapids-based Holland Home said Wednesday that it made several promotions among its executive leadership team as part of a succession plan aimed at providing continuity of leadership in all divisions of the organization.

Mina Breuker continues as the organization’s president and CEO.

Troy Vugteveen

Troy Vugteveen, formerly executive vice president of operations, was promoted to COO, effective in January.

“Troy has been with the organization for nearly seven years, and he is well respected by his peers, our employees and those we serve,” Breuker said. “Most importantly, he exudes the mission, so I can’t think of a better person to step into this role.”

David Tiesenga

A longtime Holland Home executive, David Tiesenga will transition from CFO to a new position, chief strategy officer, in April.

“David has been with the organization for 35 years and is so well respected,” Breuker said. “He understands the organization from top to bottom and has a historical perspective that is integral to our decision-making and strategic direction. His continued presence on the leadership team will provide strength, security and stability as we progress through the succession plan.”

In this newly created position, Tiesenga will oversee the strategic planning process while being a resource to and member of the senior executive leadership team.

Adam Kinder

Kinder, director of finance, will be promoted to CFO, effective in April.

“Adam has been a tremendous addition to the Holland Home leadership team,” Breuker said. “Aside from his steadfast commitment to our mission and dedication to our financial matters, Adam is a consummate professional and team player.”

Kinder has been with Holland Home since July 2016. Previously, he was the director of finance and interim CFO at Agility Health. Before that, he was an audit manager at Crowe LLP. Kinder is a graduate of Calvin College (now called Calvin University) and is a certified public accountant. He is a member of several national, state and local associations.

Steve Quist

Steve Quist, director of accounting, will be promoted to vice president of finance in April.

“Steve began his career with Holland Home and has been an invaluable member of our finance team from the start,” Breuker said.

Quist graduated from Calvin College (now Calvin University) with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. He has over 12 years of financial experience with Holland Home.

The two positions of director of finance and director of accounting are being combined into Quist’s new vice president position.

Carolyn Flietstra

Carolyn Flietstra, executive vice president of home and community-based services, will retire as planned in May.

“Carolyn has been with the organization for over 21 years and has been an essential and integral part of the executive leadership team,” Breuker said. “We wish her well with her plans to retire from a career of dedicated service.”

René Wheaton

René Wheaton was promoted to executive vice president of home and community-based services, replacing Flietstra.

Wheaton has been with the organization since 2003 and served as the executive director of Faith Hospice since 2011. She has 28 years of home health and hospice experience and holds a nursing home administrator license.

“Under Rene’s leadership, Faith Hospice has grown tremendously. The number of hospice patients served has doubled, the service area has expanded, employee turnover has been greatly reduced and the financial foundation is as strong as ever,” Breuker said. “Her vision, compassion and experience made her the right choice for this position.”

Holland Home said all of these leadership changes reflect its “vision to continue a presence of strong, capable executive leadership.”

“We are well equipped for the future,” Breuker said. “We have a strong and capable board of directors, an outstanding vision for the future and a wonderfully prepared executive leadership team. We are serving more and more people each day throughout our entire organization, and the quality of services and the excellence of our programs are at outstanding levels. We stand ready to respond to the direction in which God is leading us.”

Holland Home

Founded in 1892, Holland Home of Grand Rapids is among the largest nonprofit providers of senior services in Michigan and one of the largest life plan communities in the nation.

Holland Home offers independent living, assisted living services, memory care and skilled nursing services. The organization has two residential campuses: Breton Woods and Raybrook. Its community services include Atrio Home Care, Faith Hospice and the Trillium Woods hospice inpatient facility, Reliance Community Care Partners, Care Resources and the Trillium Institute.

The nonprofit employs over 1,400 people and serves more than 4,000 daily.