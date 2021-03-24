Hope Network appoints senior director of DEI

A nonprofit that provides health care and life services across the state appointed a leader to oversee its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Grand Rapids-based Hope Network said Monday that it created the role of senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as part of its commitment to providing a safe and welcoming environment, and chose Floyd Booker to fill the position.

In his new role, Booker will be responsible for developing and leading DEI training and education efforts throughout Hope Network’s programs and services to make sure the unique perspectives of every employee and patient across Michigan are acknowledged and welcomed.

“Hope Network is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we are looking to continue to grow in these areas,” said Phil Weaver, Hope Network president and CEO. “Committing to these principles will strengthen everything we do, and Floyd’s experience in education, advocacy and engagements make him the right choice to lead these efforts.”

Booker said he is “honored to be given this opportunity.”

“Hope Network believes in a culture that fosters a sense of belonging, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to bring that culture to every aspect of our work,” he said.

Booker has more than 17 years of experience promoting diverse, inclusive and equitable environments. He has been with Hope Network for four years, most recently serving as the director of diversity and inclusion for Hope Network’s Behavioral Health Services West and Developmental and Community Services service lines.

He holds a master’s degree in management with an emphasis on organizational development and intercultural communication from Aquinas College.

Hope Network

Founded in 1963, Hope Network is a statewide nonprofit organization that provides health care and life services to 23,000 people in more than 240 Michigan communities annually.

The organization offers mental health, rehabilitation, transportation, autism, affordable housing, addiction recovery and other services.

Hope Network employs about 2,800 people.