Hope Network reorganizes efforts, sells neuro rehabilitation program

A faith-based nonprofit is in the process of restructuring its organization to provide better care.

As part of a companywide initiative, Hope Network agreed to sell its neuro rehabilitation program to NeuroRestorative, a nationwide provider of community-based rehabilitation.

This decision is a result of Hope Network’s leadership assessment of the agency’s services to determine how to better streamline care for the people they serve.

“Everything we do at Hope Network begins with the question, ‘How can we make the biggest possible impact?’” said Phil Weaver, Hope Network CEO. “Our assessments led to discussions with NeuroRestorative, the ideal organization to continue the standard we’ve set for neuro rehabilitation as we refocus our efforts for the future.”

Earlier this year, Hope Network closed its Center for Recovery program as part of its reorganization. Hope Network leaders said these moves are consistent with the nonprofit’s legacy of adapting to the community’s greatest needs and will empower the organization to pursue innovation in key areas, including mental health.

NeuroRestorative is an organization that provides in subacute, post-acute and pediatric rehabilitation services for people of all ages with brain, spinal cord and medically complex injuries. With 19 Michigan locations, the organization offers a range of care options, including residential and in-home services and specialized services for infants, children, adolescents, military service members and veterans.

Hope Network is a social and health care services organization offering care for those facing physical, mental and social challenges. The agency is headquartered in Grand Rapids and provides services for people with brain and spinal cord injuries, mental illness, developmental disabilities, drug and alcohol addictions, and those seeking affordable housing.

The Hope Network Neuro Rehabilitation locations will join the locations NeuroRestorative operates throughout Michigan. The deal is expected to close in a few weeks, and patient care will continue uninterrupted through the transition.