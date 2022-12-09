Hope Network selects new CEO

A health care and life services nonprofit announced its newest leader.

Hope Network said Thursday, Dec. 8, it appointed Bob Von Kaenel, former president of Kentwood Office Furniture, to the role of president and CEO.

Von Kaenel has more than three decades of experience working with domestic and international companies, most recently at employee-owned Kentwood Office Furniture and prior to that as an executive at Herman Miller.

According to a statement by Hope Network, Von Kaenel was chosen by the search committee for his “strong record of accomplishment and his passion for Hope Network’s mission.” Von Kaenel spent six years as a member of Hope Network’s board of trustees, giving him a solid foundation with the organization.

“Bob’s direct knowledge of the things that Hope Network accomplishes every day, and his track record of business success, makes him the right choice to lead as well as direct our resources where they can do the most good for the most people,” said Patrick Miles Jr. Hope Network board of trustees vice-chair.

As president and CEO, Von Kaenel will oversee more than 2,800 employees to bring essential services to over 34,000 people in Michigan with developmental disabilities, autism, mental health, transportation or housing needs.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead Hope Network”, Von Kaenel said. “I feel a calling to serve and am humbled to have the opportunity to build upon Hope Network’s legacy of service. Our mission to help individuals with physical, social and mental challenges is essential and noble. I will be a fighter, an advocate and champion for this mission, while implementing strategies that make our organization a great place to work.”

Von Kaenel took over the role following the retirement of former CEO Phil Weaver, who stepped down after 16 years leading Hope Network.

“It’s been an honor to lead the dedicated, hard-working employees who help people overcome challenges every day,” Weaver said. “It was a blessing I never took for granted, and I look forward to seeing what heights Bob and our hard-working employees can achieve.”

Von Kaenel is only the fourth CEO in Hope’s 60-plus year history. He is a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.