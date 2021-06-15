Hospitality group raising funds for cancer research

Greenleaf Hospitality Group is partnering with Hockey For Life to raise funds for cancer research and to provide services to those currently fighting the disease.

Hockey For Life’s primary goal is to raise money for the American Cancer Society. By partnering with local businesses like Greenleaf Hospitality Group (GHG), Hockey for Life wishes to tell local communities they are not fighting cancer alone.

Traditionally, GHG supports Hockey For Life with a hockey tournament at Wings West. This year, Hockey For Life is GHG’s featured community partner for the months of June and July. Businesses under the GHG umbrella will be participating in a multitude of ways, including:

Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites: Donating 10% of room revenue when booked with promotional code HOCKEY

Old Burdick’s Bar and Grill: Donating $1 of every pint of Labatt sold

Starbucks: $1 or $5 donation cards at cash register

RIO: $1 or $5 donation cards at cash register

Blush Salon and Spa: Donate, guess, win – see Blush’s front desk for details

“Though the partnership looks different this year, we are proud to support Hockey for Life’s mission. Our team looks forward to raising awareness and funds in partnership with the Kalamazoo community,” GHG CEO Tim Rayman said.

Greenleaf Hospitality Group consists of three properties and multiple outlets, including Radisson Plaza Hotel, Wings Event Center, Wings West, Old Burdick’s Bar and Grill, Old Burdick’s Bar and Grill at Wings West, The Morning Dish, Webster’s Prime, Blush Salon and Spa, Kalamazoo Athletic Club, Rio: Regionally Inspired Goods and Starbucks.

Hockey For Life is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that originated in St. Joseph in 2005. It hosts an annual hockey tournament event to raise money for local families with children battling cancer and to be donated to American Cancer Society.