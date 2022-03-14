Housing nonprofit rebrands

The Inner City Christian Federation (ICCF) recently unveiled its new identity.

The Grand Rapids-based housing nonprofit last week revealed its new name, ICCF Community Homes, and logo at its annual Houses to Homes Gala.

The new green, blue and gold-colored logo was inspired by a birds-eye view of the street intersections that surround its new office, at 415 Franklin St. SE in Grand Rapids.

“ICCF has explored a name change multiple times throughout the years,” said Michelle Covington, vice president of advancement for ICCF Community Homes. “We revisited the possibility in earnest in 2020, consulting with neighbors, partners, staff members and volunteers to better understand our community’s perception of ICCF and its work. These conversations showed us that the ICCF name is recognized in Grand Rapids but does not communicate well the role we play and the work we do in our neighbors’ lives.”

The nonprofit serves over 2,000 households per year through its programs and services, which include Family Haven emergency shelter, over 600 units of affordable rental housing, newly constructed homes for purchase, homeownership education and financial counseling.

“‘Community homes’ is an identifier of both who we are and what we’re working (toward),” CEO Ryan VerWys said. “‘Community’ is a unified body of individuals. It conveys joint ownership and participation. And ‘homes’ describes the core of what we do. More than simply a building, a home is one’s place of residence, a familiar setting, a place of origin. We are in the business of creating community homes in West Michigan.”