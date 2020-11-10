ICCF appoints ChoiceOne banker to board of directors

Inner City Christian Federation appointed a branch manager and assistant vice president from ChoiceOne Bank to its board of directors.

The Sparta-based bank said the Grand Rapids-based nonprofit housing organization ICCF appointed Eunice Lopez-Martin, assistant vice president and Grand Rapids branch manager at ChoiceOne, to its board of directors, effective in January.

Lopez-Martin will serve a three-year term.

Johana Rodriguez-Quist, ICCF board chair, thanked Lopez-Martin for joining the board.

“Thank you for sharing your time, expertise and talent to help lead our organization to a higher level in erasing housing instability in West Michigan,” Rodriguez-Quist said.

Lopez-Martin said ICCF’s mission aligns with the way ChoiceOne Bank strives to treat local community members.

“I am very pleased to join the ICCF board and share the things I am most passionate about, particularly financial literacy and first-time homeownership,” she said. “These two initiatives go hand in hand when helping those in our communities reach financial success.”

ChoiceOne Bank President Michael Burke Jr. said he is proud of Lopez-Martin’s appointment.

“As the local community bank, we believe healthy communities start with healthy families and that everyone deserves safe, clean and affordable housing,” he said. “We are especially pleased Eunice was appointed to the ICCF board, as her background will offer a unique financial perspective. Eunice has devoted her career to promoting financial literacy and first-time homeownership to the economically diverse consumers in our communities.

“Homeownership is still an essential part of the American dream. We look forward to supporting Eunice and working with ICCF to commit time and resources to the individuals and families in our communities who need our help in reaching their dream of homeownership.”

ICCF

Founded in 1974, ICCF is a nonprofit housing corporation that assists more than 2,200 low- to moderate-income families each year with finding safe, clean and affordable housing.

ICCF’s mission is to foster equitable opportunity, affordable homes and thriving neighborhoods.

ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services is a financial holding company and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank.

The bank operates 33 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties.

ChoiceOne offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies.