ICCF to build senior living facility

The Inner City Christian Federation (ICCF) is building its first senior living residence near downtown Grand Rapids.

The $19 million project known as Tapestry Square Senior Living will be located on the southern half of the block bound by Wealthy and Logan streets and Sheldon and Division avenues.

The four-story building will feature mostly one-bedroom floor plans among 56 independent senior living units, 50 affordable units and six units at market rate. Amenities include a fitness center, library, community center, onsite leasing office and conference room, and an outdoor lounge area with a sculpture.

“Tapestry Square will be a beautiful, safe environment for our senior residents, with the amenities of downtown Grand Rapids just a short bus ride away,” said Ryan VerWys, CEO of ICCF. “Integrating seniors into the redevelopment of downtown will bring further diversity, vibrancy and equity to our city.”

The project was funded by Michigan State Housing Development Authority low income housing tax credits, Insite Capital, HOME Funding, the Michigan Brownfield Redevelopment Program, the city of Grand Rapids Economic Development Department, the city of Wyoming and the Federal Housing Administration.

Pioneer Construction is building the facility designed by Progressive AE. Construction on Tapestry Square Senior Living is expected to be completed and ready for leasing by late 2022.