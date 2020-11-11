JetCo Solutions launches For the Vets nonprofit

A local veteran-owned consulting business established a nonprofit to provide for retired veterans during the pandemic.

Grand Rapids-based government sales and marketing organization JetCo Solutions said Wednesday that it founded the nonprofit For the Vets to expand on the company’s annual donation drive to focus on year-round support of veterans.

This year’s Veterans Day monthlong drive will seek to grow JetCo Solutions’ typical collection drive for local vets to be more sustainable in the face of COVID-19. Although the annual drive has been a staple of JetCo’s holiday celebrations for years, the company is adjusting its approach to include a contactless donation drive via For the Vets to benefit veterans living in the state’s two designated veteran’s homes.

“Normally, we get a wish list from the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans and then engage our clients and the community,” said retired Lt. Col. Jon Tellier, president of JetCo Solutions. “This year, we’re approaching our mission a little differently. We’re solely holding a donation drive through our newly established nonprofit, For the Vets.”

For the Vets aims to demonstrate gratitude for retired veterans through community acts of kindness and generosity. This year’s donation drive will provide funds and wish list items to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans and the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette. Both of these organizations host holiday parties for each unit in their building.

“COVID-19 has been especially hard on our veterans,” said Sarah Johnson, volunteer coordinator at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans. “The members really look forward to events like these. Celebrations help boost the veterans’ moods, especially during a particularly tough year like 2020.”

For the Vets is hoping to collect enough donations to cover both locations’ celebrations and purchase additional gifts for the veterans. Since the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans also participates in Christmas Star Gift Tags, For the Vets is hoping to fulfill as many of these tags as possible.

There are four available donation tiers, ranging from $100-$750.

Donations for this specific initiative will be accepted through Dec. 11 so the proceeds can be given to each home before the holiday season. Those interested in donating can visit forthevets.org or contact marketing@jetcosolutions.com.

JetCo Solutions

Founded in 2006, JetCo Solutions is a veteran-owned management consulting firm working to help clients succeed in the government marketplace.

The firm creates tactical business-to-government sales and marketing programs that include capture, research, proposal management and bid writing, as well as GSA submission and maintenance.

More information about JetCo Solutions’ services is available at jetcosolutions.com.