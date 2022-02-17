Johnson Center head to retire

The executive director for Grand Valley State University’s Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy announced her retirement.

Theresa (Teri) Behrens on Wednesday, Feb. 16, said she will step down from her position after nearly 14 years with the organization. Behrens did not give an official end date and said she will remain involved as the center searches for a successor.

“I am committed to staying with the Johnson Center as we conduct a national search for a new executive director,” Behrens said. “While I will retire from official responsibilities as head of the Johnson Center, there are several ongoing projects and collaborations that I will continue to be involved with in order to conduct a smooth transition to alternative leadership. I will remain editor-in-chief of The Foundation Review until a new editor can be identified.”

Behrens said she is optimistic for the future and is confident in the center’s staff to continue to carry out its mission with the help of several new employees joining the organization in the next few weeks.

“The leadership of GVSU is committed to conducting an equitable and robust national search to identify a new executive director,” Behrens said. “With a solid strategic framework, clear roadmap and supportive team, that leader will take the Johnson Center into its next chapter.”

The Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy is an academic center within Grand Valley State University’s College of Community and Public Service dedicated to understanding, strengthening and advancing philanthropy. The center provides competency-based professional development, applied research and evaluation, and resources and tools aimed at transforming communities for the public good.