Kellogg providing 1.3 million meals for Hurricane Laura relief

Kellogg Company committed to providing over 1.3 million servings of food to support those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The Battle Creek-based food maker announced its commitment last week. In partnership with Feeding America, cereals and snacks will be sent to food banks in Northwest Louisiana and New Orleans to distribute to communities with the greatest need.

The hurricane — one of the largest in recent U.S. history — struck the coastline of Louisiana and Texas on Aug. 27, causing many residents to be displaced and others without power.

“Our hearts go out to the people who have lost loved ones, lost their homes or have been displaced due to the destruction caused by the hurricane,” said Stephanie Slingerland, Kellogg Company senior director of philanthropy and social impact. “We hope that our donation will provide some relief to those who may not know where their next meal is coming from.”

Kellogg’s food relief efforts during times of crisis or disaster are part of the company’s Better Days commitment to help end hunger and create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. In 2019, Kellogg provided more than 5.5 million servings of food to families forced to evacuate their homes due to multiple natural disasters.

Kellogg will continue to monitor needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Those interested in donating funds to help relief efforts can visit feedingamerica.org.