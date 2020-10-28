Kids’ Food Basket opens new facility in Holland

Kids' Food Basket Holland 1 of 4

Kids’ Food Basket unveiled its new location in Holland on Wednesday that will help the nonprofit better serve food-insecure children in Ottawa and Allegan counties.

KFB announced in January it would renovate the 7,000-square-foot facility at 652 Hastings Ave. in Holland, which it purchased through the support of a $2.5 million Ottawa + Allegan Feeding Our Future expansion capital campaign, co-chaired by Anne Nemschoff and Pamela VanderKamp.

This marks the second permanent location for KFB after its Grand Rapids headquarters opened in October 2019.

The nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and press conference Wednesday at the Holland facility that featured remarks by KFB President and CEO Bridget Clark Whitney and COO Afton DeVos, as well as VanderKamp and Nemschoff.

“We are so grateful and honored to be officially opening the new Kids’ Food Basket permanent location at 652 Hastings Ave. in Holland,” Clark Whitney said. “This is a momentous event in the history of our organization. We would not be here without the generosity of the community and all of their support. We are eager to have the ability to nourish more children in Ottawa and Allegan counties with good, nutritious food, especially now during this critical time.”

KFB, best known for its Sack Suppers program, provides free, nutritious evening meals distributed within classrooms at the end of each school day.

Prior to COVID-19, KFB was serving about 1,100 food-insecure children in seven schools in Ottawa and Allegan counties — which met only about 10% of the need in the two counties.

To satisfy the additional demand, KFB launched the Ottawa + Allegan Feeding Our Future capital campaign to raise $2.5 million to help renovate the facility to serve more children and families in Ottawa and Allegan counties, as well as expand capacity for programming and volunteer opportunities.

Since the opening of the new building, KFB was able to add Fennville Elementary to its rotation, which was on a three-year waiting list of schools where at least 70% of the student body qualifies for free or reduced-cost meals. The nonprofit is expecting to serve as many as 180 students daily at the school.

KFB is holding a virtual silent auction for the public through Friday to help raise additional funds needed to achieve the $2.5 million Feeding Our Future campaign goal.